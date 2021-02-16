CONWAY, Ark. — Both the Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s and men’s basketball teams have postponed their games at Central Baptist College.
The games were scheduled for Tuesday night, and no make up date has been announced yet.
The HLGU men’s basketball team has also postponed its game at Lyon College scheduled for Wednesday, as well as canceled the home contest against Williams Woods University on Saturday because of the coronavirus.
The HLGU women’s basketball team will play next on Thursday when it travels to Stephens College for a 5:30 p.m. game.