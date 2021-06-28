HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University hired Luke Stoffel as the new head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams.
Stoffel served as a coach at Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky prior to taking the job with the Trojans. He coached 68 All-Conference athletes and three NAIA national qualifiers.
Stoffel got his start in coaching at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He served as a volunteer assistant coach for five season before his promotion to assistant coach and eventually head coach.
During Stoffel’s tenure at USF, almost all of the distance running records had been broken.
Stoffel thanked HLGU athletic director Jason Nichols and university president Dr. Anthony Allen in a statement.
“Hannibal-LaGrange University aligns with my vision to develop student-athletes to not only grow athletically, but also spiritually,” Stoffel said. “I look forward to building on the success that the teams have seen in the past. I am excited to meet the team and begin working with them to meet their goals.”
Stoffel takes over as cross country and track and field head coach from Andy Lemons.
In his collegiate years, Stoffel ran both cross country and track and field for Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2008.
While at IWU, Stoffel was a member of the 2005 Cross Country National Qualifying Team. He was a two-time NAIA Indoor Track and Field national qualifier in the 3,000-meter run in 2005 and 2006. Stoffel also qualified for the NAIA Nationals in the 5,000-meter run in 2005.
Nichols said he was thrilled to add Stoffel to the Trojan family.
“He brings the experience, positive attitude and resolve that will make him an asset to the athletic department and university,” Nichols said. “I look forward to seeing Luke’s vision of excellence and his Christ-centered and character-driven coaching philosophy impact student-athletes here at HLGU.”
Stoffel, his wife Christy and children will be moving to a new home in Hannibal soon.