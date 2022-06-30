HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University announced that Clay Biggs will be its new athletic director on Thursday.
Biggs was hired by the Board of Trustees on the recommendation from HLGU transitional president Rodney Harrison.
“Coach Biggs understands HLG’s athletic programs provide a platform for advancing the university’s mission by developing a Christ-honored environment for students, student-athletes, coaches, families and fans,” Harrison said.
Biggs has served as the division chair of exercise and sports science since 2015, and has been an instructor/assistant professor in the program since 2002.
In 2021, Biggs was awarded the Parkway Distinguished Professor Award for his contributions to Christian higher learning at HLGU.
“I am excited about the future of athletics at Hannibal-LaGrange University,” Biggs said. “I am a big believer in Christian higher education and the impact it has on the welfare of our culture. Athletics at HLGU has a rich history of enhancing the college experience for our students and campus community. I am grateful to get to work alongside the coaching staff we currently have in place, many of whom I have known for many years.”
Biggs served as the Trojans baseball coach from 2002 to 2015, recording over 240 wins during his tenure. He also helped start the cross country program, serving as its first head coach from 2002 to 2005.
Some of the leadership roles Biggs has had at HLGU includes American Midwest Conference Baseball Chair, Higher Learning Commission site visit Criterion Chair and most recently the chair of a committee that revised the general education requirements for all majors.
Biggs received his undergraduate degree from Truman State in 2000 and continued his education in Kirksville, completing his master’s degree in exercise science in 2002. He also holds certifications in personal training and strength and conditioning.
“Over the last 20 years, Clay has established himself as a proven leader here at HLGU,” said executive vice president and academic dean Robert Matz. “In both the classroom and on the playing field, Biggs has modeled the Christian character, servant-oriented leadership and the student-focused attitude that helps to make HLGU such a unique university. In Biggs, our athletic department, student-athletes, coaches and sports teams are in capable hands in this season of transition.”
Biggs has served as HLGU’s interim athletic director since February after the resignation of Jason Nichols.
