HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange men's soccer team celebrated its seniors on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Central Baptist College at Blackwell Field.
“It was a great senior day and homecoming for HLGU,” said HLGU assistant coach Silas Acuff. “Our guys played well and learned a lot today. Congrats to our seniors and best luck to them in the future.”
It was the Trojans' fourth win in a row, giving them a perfect 4-0 record for the season. HLGU has a 2-0 record within the American Midwest Conference.
HLGU sophomore Mason McQueen had two goals and an assist. Jaume Garcia, Benjamin Contreras, Jorge Galindo and Ignacio Garrido each scored a goal apiece. Garcia and Contreras also had one assist each.
The Trojans recognized seniors Vicente Rubina, Luis Filipe and Jordan Jones prior to the game.
HLGU will play next on Saturday against Harris-Stowe University at 3 p.m. in St. Louis.