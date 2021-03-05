HANNIBAL -- Another McQueen will be joining the Hannibal-LaGrange University men's soccer team.
HLGU announced the signing of Ryan McQueen from Lee's Summit on Friday, where he will joing his brother, Mason, on the team next fall. McQueen is the son of Kellie and Rob McQueen and was homeschooled.
McQueen is a midfielder who had previously played for the Kansas City Scott Gallagher club team.
McQueen sights his father as being the most influential person in his life because of his hard work and pushing him to accomplish personal goals. Once enrolled at HLGU, McQueen plans on majoring in pre-physical therapy.
"We are excited to have another McQueen on the team for fall 2021," said HLGU assistant coach Silas Acuff. "We believe Ryan's technical ability and easy-going attitude will make him a great player and asset in the middle of the field."