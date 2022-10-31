HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's soccer team ended the regular season on a high note on Saturday, defeating Central Baptist College 3-1 at Blackwell Field.
"I am proud of the guys and how they finished out the final conference game," Trojans head coach David Erskine said. "It was a good way for the seniors to close out their final game at home."
Sophomore midfielder John Amador got the Trojans on the scoreboard, scoring a goal in the 18th minute off an assist by senior midfielder Mason McQueen.
Trojans senior forward Jaume Garcia scored an unassisted goal in the 30th minute to increase the lead to 2-0.
HLGU junior midfielder Jorge Galindo scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute that gave the Trojans a 3-0 lead going into halftime.
CBC's Daniel Pinkney scored the Mustangs' lone goal in the 49th minute off assists by Callum Bisset and Chris Orellana.
Trojans goalkeeper Samuel-Ben Elfner had nine saves, with Amador getting a defensive save covering the post.
HLGU (7-6-1, 3-4-1) will play at Harris-Stowe University in the first round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
