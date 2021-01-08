HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s basketball team fell to Lyon 75-50 at home Thursday night in the first American Midwest Conference game of the season.
Trojans junior Grant Peters scored a team-high 12 points. Junior Landon Hall was the team leader with six rebounds and five assists.
The Trojans only made 34.1 percent of their field goal attempts Thursday, but were 81 percent from the free throw line.
HLGU (1-8) will host Williams Baptist University (3-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Trojans next game.