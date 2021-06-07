HLGU men's basketball signs international player

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s basketball received a commitment from Kerr Buchanan on Monday, who is from North Lanarkshire, United Kingdom.
Buchanan is a six-foot freshman guard who was the captain of his U18 basketball team in Scotland and a two-time MVP. In his final season in Scotland, he averaged 18 points per game.
Buchanan also received scholarship offers from Tiffin University and Missouri Valley College, but decided to sign a letter-of-intent with the Trojans. He plans on majoring in psychology at HLGU.
“We are excited to add Kerr to our program and our campus community,” said HLGU men’s basketball head coach Jason Durst. “He will add depth and experience at both guard positions.”
HLGU finished with a 4-20 overall record last season and a 3-11 record in conference play.