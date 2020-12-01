FAYETTE, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s basketball team fell to Central Methodist University 82-54 at Puckett Field House on Monday night.
The Eagles gained a 10-point lead midway through the first half and entered halftime with a 39-25 lead.
The Trojans could not find a way to answer Eagles guard Kyle McDermed, who scored 32 points.
“We continue to struggle defensively and need to be committed to guarding every possession,” said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
A key difference was rebounds, with Central Methodist coming away with 17 more rebounds than HLGU.
HLGU junior Logan Dorethy led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points. Michael Hood and Grant Peters each had seven points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Trojans (1-4) will play Baptist Bible College on Saturday in Springfield, Mo., with game time slated for 3 p.m.