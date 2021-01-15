HANNIBAL -- Both the men's and women's Hannibal-LaGrange University basketball teams lost to Columbia Thursday night at home.
The HLGU women's team (1-9) lost to Columbia 75-44 in the first game. Senior Madisen Simpson led the Trojans with 15 points.
The HLGU men's team (2-10) narrowly lost to Columbia 68-66 in the second game. Junior Logan Dorethy led the Trojans with 16 points.
HLGU will play the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday, with the women's team playing at 1 p.m. and the men's team playing at 3 p.m.