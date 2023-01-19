HLGU Trojans.jpg

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University named Lucas Almeida its new men's soccer head coach on Wednesday.

"We are extremely excited to have Coach Almeida join our team and we welcome him and his family to Hannibal-LaGrange University," said HLGU athletic director Clay Biggs. "His strong connections to the regional club soccer community and professional playing experience set him apart from other candidates. We are confident that Coach Almeida will continue our rich tradition of high-quality men's soccer at HLGU."

