HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s soccer team announced a commitment from Warrenton High School senior Madilynn Lombardo.
Lombardo has been a prolific goal scorer for Warrenton as a high schooler. She scored 29 goals her freshman year and 20 in her sophomore season. After missing last season because of the pandemic, she has 11 goals so far in her senior year.
During her sophomore season, she was recognized as Warrenton’s MVP. She is a captain this season and has also played for club teams.
“As soon as I saw Madilynn play, I knew she could be an impact player for us,” said HLGU head coach Jason Nichols. “She plays physically, confident and wants to be about making the team better. She can score and defend at a high level.”