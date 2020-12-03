DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to St. Ambrose University 94-49 on Wednesday night in Davenport.
HLGU fell behind early and St. Ambrose entered halftime with a 48-25 lead.
"SAU is a good team and we did not have the answer for their post players," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle.
Trojans freshman Makayla Hostettler led the team with 14 points, with senior Emma Anderson adding 10 points.
HLGU (1-3) will play again this Saturday against Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo.