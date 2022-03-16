BABSON PARK, Fla. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team fell to Hastings College 8-7 to close out the Florida trip on Tuesday.
"We got a lot of our players some great opportunities to grow into roles on this trip," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "While (going) 3-3 on this trip came with some chances missed, we see this team growing fast and very ready for the start of our conference season this upcoming weekend."
Trojans left-hander Kiebert Medina started the game and went four innings with seven strikeouts, getting a no-decision. Reliever Rafael Nolasco was the losing pitcher.
Trojans freshman Charlie Culp went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and a run. Junior Seong Bin Hur went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and an RBI.
HLGU (6-7) will play at Central Baptist College on Friday at noon in its next game.
