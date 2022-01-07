WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Williams Baptist 92-63 on the road Thursday.
"We had too many turnovers, but we got the shots we wanted," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "Need to find a way to get more defensive stops throughout the game."
Trojans freshman Ashlyn Vermeer recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Freshman Taylor Flake scored 11 points, had two assists and two steals.
HLGU (2-11, 0-3) will play at Lyon College on Saturday at 1 p.m. in its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.