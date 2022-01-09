BATESVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team closed out its Arkansas trip on Saturday, falling to Lyon College 60-35.
"We executed our offense better in the second half, but missed some good looks throughout," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle.
Trojans junior Jillian Lockard led the Trojans in scoring with eight points and had five boards. Freshman Taylor Flake scored seven points, had five rebounds and three assists.
HLGU (2-12, 0-4) will host Harris-Stowe University in its next game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
