HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to American Midwest Conference rival Lyon College 53-31 at Mabee Sports Complex on Saturday.
"We played hard and kept the game close, but just struggled to score in the fourth quarter," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle.
Trojans freshman forward Ashlyn Vermeer led the way in scoring with 12 points, while having three rebounds and a block.
Trojans freshman guard Taylor Flake had seven points, eight rebounds and a block.
HLGU (3-19, 1-11) will play at Harris-Stowe University in its next game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
