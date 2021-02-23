FULTON, Mo. — The season’s over for the Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s basketball team, as the Trojans fell to William Woods 68-53 in the first-round of the American Midwest Conference tournament on Monday at Anderson Arena.
“We played so hard tonight,” said HLGU head coach Kelli Quigle. “We kept clawing back but then they would knock down a tough shot. I am so proud of what this group did together. The seniors have meant so much to this program and will be missed.”
HLGU sophomore Sophie Schooley scored a team-high 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Senior Madisen Simpson scored 12 points. Senior Emma Anderson scored nine points and led the team with eight boards.
The Trojans finish the 2020-21 season with a 4-19 record after Monday’s first-round loss.