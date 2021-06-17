GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) announced that Hannibal-LaGrange University was named as a 2020-21 Winter/Spring Scholar-Team Award winner in three sports on Thursday.
Among the HLGU athletic programs selected to this award included women’s basketball, women’s track and field and softball.
To be eligible for this award, teams need a minimum grade point average of 3.4 on a 4.0 sclae for all combined student-athletes.
A total of 16 schools earned awards for 48 different athletic teams.
Among the other schools earning awards were Cedarville University, College of the Ozarks, Columbia International University, Concordia University Ann Arbor, Grace College, Lancaster Bible College, Lincoln Christian University, Mid-America Christian University, Oakland City University, Ottawa University Arizona, Southwestern Christian University, Trinity Bible College, University of Northwestern and Welch College.