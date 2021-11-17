HANNIBAL — Culver-Stockton College defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University 65-50 in the Trojans girls basketball home opener on Tuesday at Mabee Sports Complex.
The Trojans had a 15-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Wildcats would outscore HLGU by a 52-35 margin the rest of the game.
Addison Newbon led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points and pulled down five rebounds. Aaliyah Ortiz scored 11 points and had two assists and two steals. Kaysie Newsom pulle down a team-high nine rebounds, scored nine points, had three blocks and three steals.
HLGU junior Eliana McClarie came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 10 points, including two three-pointers. Jillian Lockard had eight points, three rebounds and one assist.
Culver-Stockton (4-1) will play Louisiana State University-Alexandria in the Halo Classic at San Antonio in the Wildcats next game.
HLGU (0-5) will play at Lincoln Christian University in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
