MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team lost both ends of Wednesday's road doubleheader to Missouri Valley College.
The Trojans fell to the Vikings 9-1 in the first game and 12-4 in the second game.
HLGU starting pitcher Emily Bohm was the losing pitcher in the first game after going four innings with one strikeout, while allowing two walks, five hits and five earned runs.
Trojans catcher Sydney Miller went 2-for-3 in the first game, while shortstop Maggie Dooley went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
HLGU starting pitcher Sicily Johnston was the losing pitcher in the second game after going 2.2 innings, while allowing 11 hits, three walks and 10 earned runs.
Trojans designated player Allison Prather went 2-for-3. Dooley went 2-for-4 with a run, while left fielder Addison Miller went 1-for-2 with a walk, run and an RBI.
HLGU (1-7) will travel down to Kissimmee, Florida from March 13-18, kicking off the road trip on Sunday with games against West Virginia University Institute of Technology and Grand View University.
