ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University lost both ends of a road softball doubleheader against William Woods University on Saturday.
William Woods won the first game 1-0 and the second game 6-2.
"Game one was a real heartbreaker, Emily pitched a great game," said HLGU head coach Dan Hurst. "We reallyhad trouble all day stringing any hits together."
Trojans right-hander Emily Bohm 6.2 innings with six strikeouts, earning a tough-luck loss after only allowing five hits, one walk and no earned runs in the first game.
Trojans right-hander Sicily Johnston was the losing pitcher in the second game, going four innings with two strikeouts, while allowing eight hits, three walks and five earned runs. Maggie Dooley went 2-for-3 with a run, RBI and a stolen base.
HLGU (10-19, 6-4) will host William Woods University in a Saturday doubleheader, starting at noon.
