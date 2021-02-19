COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s basketball team defeated Stephens College 62-53 Thursday night at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
“We pieced together a solid game tonight,” said HLGU head coach Kelli Quigle. “I am happy with the things the team is doing.”
Trojans sophomore Jillian Lockard scored a team-high 17 points, with freshman Makayla Hostettler adding 13 points and three assists.
HLGU is now 2-13 in conference play and 3-18 overall. The Trojans will return home on Saturday to host Williams Woods University in the regular season finale.