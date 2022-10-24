GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's and women's cross country competed in the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Aquinas College on Saturday.
"We will work the next two weeks on areas we need to improve on heading into the conference meet," said HLGU head coach Luke Stoffel. "I believe everyone still has time to drop as we head into the final weeks of our season."
The race was at Riverside Park and was a 8K for the men's race and a 5K for the women's race.
Junior Cameron Deatherage led the way for the Trojan men's team, placing 49th with a time of 27:30.30.
Other finishers for the men's team included Alec Whitener placing 80th at 28:01.30 and Garrett Rhine placing 173rd at 29:27.10.
Freshman Brooklyn Carvajal led the way for the Trojan women's team, placing 92nd with a time of 21:25.8.
Other finishers for the women's team included Emily Bohm placing 185th at 23:45.3, Harlee Hughes placing 204th at 24:32.9, Tiah Cupp placing 218th at 26:17.3 and Kaylyn Powers placing 225th at 28:55.8.
Up next for HLGU is the American Midwest Conference meet on Friday, Nov. 4 in Columbia, Mo.
