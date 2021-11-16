JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's and women's team competed in the NCCAA National Championships at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on Saturday.
The HLGU men's team finished third out of eight teams. Cyle Butenhoff and Alec Whitener earned All-American honors after placing seventh and eighth, respectively.
Rounding out the men's team were Cameron Deatherage at 13th, Garrett Rhine at 15th, Jacob Giedinghagen at 27th, Isaac Avery at 37th and Riley Kliethermes at 48th.
The HLGU women's team finished ninth out of nine teams. Elle Hudelson paced the team and finished 27th overall.
Rounding out the women's team were Madelyn Newsom at 49th, Harlee Hughes at 56th, Karoline Kolie at 61st, Tiah Cupp at 65th, Marina Lelecas at 67th and Kaylyn Powers at 69th.
