ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team defeated Harris-Stowe University 85-61 on Wednesday to complete a season sweep.
"We gave a great effort defensively tonight and made some big plays late to keep the lead," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Trojans senior center Grant Peters recorded his second double-double in a row, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Trojans senior guard Roger Guardiola tallied nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
HLGU has a 6-17 overall record and a 4-8 conference record.
