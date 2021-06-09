HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University athletic department announced its third annual SPEAR (Spirit, Performance, Excellence, Academics, Respect) Award winners for the 2020-21 season.
HLGU hosted a in-person celebration at the Trojans Hospitality Suite for the nine award winners.
Each coach nominated a player for the respective awards and presented to the group why they nominated that person. Then, the group of coaches voted to select the winners.
The top individual performance of the year went to baseball pitcher Jordan Billings, who threw a one-hitter against Columbia College on April 16.
The top team performance of the year went to the men’s soccer team, who defeated Bellevue College 2-1 on Sept. 26, 2020. Bellevue College finished the season ranked No. 9 nationally.
The Male Trojan Award went to junior basketball center Grant Peters. He averaged 12.1 points per game, dished out 26 assists and pulled down 105 rebounds.
The Female Trojan Award went to junior soccer midfielder Destiny McClintock. She started all 11 games and led the team with 21 shots on goal and scored one goal.
The Male Athlete of the Year Award went to senior baseball player Jared Remspecher. He finished the season with a .461 batting average, 13 home runs and 64 RBIs.
The Female Athlete of the Year Award went to senior softball player Michaela Badger. She finished the season with a .338 batting average, .377 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases.
The Male Athlete Career Award went to senior cross country runner Cyle Butenhoff. He was named to the AMC All-Conference Team this season.
The Female Athlete Career Award went to senior cross country runner Lauren Sisco. She was named to the AMC All-Conference Team and was a NCCAA All-American this season.
The HLGU Team of the Year went to the men’s cross country team. They finished in second place at the American Midwest Conference Championship last fall for the first time in program history.