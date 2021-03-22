MILLINGTON, TN -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team dropped both ends of a Saturday doubleheader against Central Baptist College at USA Stadium Field in Tennessee.
CBC won the first game 9-5 and won the second game 11-2, as the Trojans were unable to get their offense going.
"Today, we gave them too much, we missed opportunities to take-outs and end their innings on defense," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "We did not take advantage of chances to do damage when they put our hitters on base and in scoring position. We needed more fight in later innings, which is key to producing for us."
Third baseman Conner Ashton had two hits, a run scored and one RBI for HLGU in the first game. River Thompson was the losing pitcher after going six innings with four strikeouts and eight earned runs.
Left fielder Seong Bin Hur had two hits in the second game. Ashton had a hit, two walks, a run scored and two RBIs. Jakob Rhoderick was the losing pitcher after going 3.1 innings with no strikeouts and five earned runs.
HLGU is now 6-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play.