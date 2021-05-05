O’FALLON, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team played two games of American Midwest Conference postseason play on Tuesday at Car Shield Field in O’Fallon.
HLGU defeated Central Baptist 11-7 in the first game to eliminate the Mustangs and the Trojans fell to Lyon College 11-1 in the second game.
“We came through in some extremely tough situations with our backs against the wall in game one today against Central Baptist,” said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. “In game two, we struggled to repeat that in similar situations. Credit our pitchers for working hard to keep us in those games.”
Jorden Billings started the first game and went 3.2 innings with three strikeouts and allowed five earned runs. Jaysen Mattingly won the game in relief after going 5.1 innings with four strikeouts and no earned runs.
Isaak Hays went 3-for-4 in the first game and hit a game-winning three-run home run in the eighth inning. Seong Bin Hur went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Jared Remspecher hit a two-run home run in the first inning to set a school single-season home run record.
Cade Slaughter started the second game and was the losing pitcher after going three innings with two strikeouts and five earned runs. Three Trojan hurlers pitched in relief.
Hays went 1-for-3 with a run and was driven in by Drew Forney in the second game.