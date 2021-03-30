CANTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team defeated Culver-Stockton College 12-8 at Nichols Field in Canton.
"Our boys battled hard," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "We were down later in the game, but still had the confidence to get the job done at the plate and then execute. Defense and pitching held firm for a much-needed win as we approach a big conference weekend."
HLGU starting pitcher Lucas Burress and went five innings and was relieved by Jaysen Mattingly and Jakob Rhoderick, who won the game.
Trojans shortstop Jared Remspecher went 4-for-6 with a run scored, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Culver-Stockton starting pitcher Eli Park was knocked out after three innings, with reliever Cody Dennis getting tagged for the loss.
Dennis did go 3-for-5 with a stolen base. Culver-Stockton left fielder Bowin Davisson hit a two-run home run and center fielder Josh Quick had two hits.
The Trojans (9-9) return to play on Friday in St. Louis, with HLGU playing a doubleheader on both Friday and Saturday against Harris Stowe State University.
The Wildcats (8-18) will play four games on Friday and Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa, against Clarke University. Culver-Stockton will play doubleheaders on both Friday and Saturday.