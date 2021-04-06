HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team defeated Culver-Stockton for the second time this season, downing the Wildcats 8-5 at Nichols Field in Hannibal.
HLGU pitcher Heath Ayers earned the win after going four innings with three strikeouts and only one earned run allowed.
"We threw effectively in and out of the zone today, a big improvement that we keyed on as an area of focus after last weekend," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "Props to our hitters for getting the job done more often than not today."
Trojans designated hitter Justin Bote went 4-for-4 with a run scored. Shortstop Jared Remspecher went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Second baseman Jacob Dooley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Culver-Stockton designated hitter Cole Hansel went 2-for-4 and third baseman Douglas Barker hit a three-run homer and had two walks.
Wildcats starting pitcher Keiichi Kataoka was the losing pitcher after going two innings with two strikeouts and five earned runs.
Up next for HLGU is a four-game weekend series against William Baptist University in Arkansas. The Trojans will play doubleheaders on both Friday and Saturday.
Culver-Stockton will play Missouri Baptist University at Nichols Field on Wednesday and then host Mount Mercy University for a four-game series on Friday and Saturday.