HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University released its winter sports award winners on Wednesday.
Seniors Michael Hood and Grant Peters were American Midwest Conference All-Conference selections from the men’s basketball team. Peters was also named to the NCCAA All-Tournament Team.
Senior Roger Guardiola was named to the Champions of Character Team.
HLGU had 16 players named to the AMC Academic All-Conference Team, with Guardiloa and Landon Hall being recognized as NCCAA Scholar Athletes.
Freshman Ashlyn Vermeer was an honorable mention women’s basketball All-Conference selection. She was also named to the NCCAA North Central All-Region Team.
Junior Eliana McClarie was named to the Champions of Character Team.
HLGU had 13 players on the women’s basketball team named to the AMC Academic All-Conference Team. Anna Atherton, Sarah Eagleton, Jillian Lockard, Shelby Maddox, McClairie, Rebekah McCombs and Jenna Syers were named as NCCAA Scholar Athletes.
Freshman Gavin Morawitz was namd to the AMC All-Conference men’s wrestling team for the 157-pound division.
Freshman Humberto Pintor was named to the Champions of Character Team and freshman Aaron Payne was named to the AMC Academic All-Conference Team.
The men’s indoor track and field team had 11 All-Conference selections, including Cyle Butenhoff, Alec Whitener, Garrett Rhine, Dillion Dilldine, Chase Grosvenor, Isaiah Hoelscher, Cameron Deatherage, Isaac Avery, Riley Kliethernes, Coltin Morrow and Dustin Schmidt.
Hoelscher was also named as an NCCAA All-American.
On the women’s indoor track and field team, Layla Horn, Karoline Kolie and Tiah Cupp were named to the All-Conference Team.
