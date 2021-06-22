HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team announced on Tuesday that three new players signed letter-of-intents to play for the Trojans next season.
Outfielder Gavin Neely from Springfield, Mo. signed with the Trojans and played high school baseball at Logan-Rogersville High School. He is a two-time Under Armour Pre-Season All-American, back-to-back All-State Academic honoree and batted .354 with a 1.054 his senior year.
Neely is the son of Andrea and Tom Nally, and sites his father as being the most influential person in his life. He plans on majoring in marketing at HLGU.
"Gavin is a mature outfielder who is excited and ready to take care of business," said HLGU baseball coach Ben Strother. "We know he pushes himself and those around him, and we know his demeanor will fit well with the guys we already have on the team."
Dexter High School (Missouri) graduate Riley Slusher committed to HLGU and also played for the SEMO Spartans travel team.
Slusher plays both first base and third base, while throwing and batting right-handed. He led the Bearcats in batting average last season, while also making the All-Conference Team.
At HLGU, Slusher plans on majoring in business management.
"Riley is a go-getter who is very hungry to get out on the college field and prove himself," Strother said. "His love for the game is strong and we are excited to see him grow and develop as a fielder in our program."
Ryan Wood from Norwalk, Iowa, was the final commitment announced by HLGU on Tuesday. He played baseball and football at Norwalk High School.
Wood is the son of Lisa Wood and Brian Brown, and sites his mother as being very influential in his life. He plans on majoring in physical education at HLGU.
"Ryan has a ton of athleticism and explosiveness," Strother said. "We see him helping out at big positions at shortstop and on the mound for us. He has a lot of tools, runs well and throws well. Ryan is a solid fit in some positions of need for this recruiting class."
The Trojans finished 2021 with an 18-28 overall record and a 7-21 record within the American Midwest Conference.