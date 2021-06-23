HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team announced the signing of six student-athletes for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
The five commitments came from Coltin Andrews, Khalib Becton, Erick Hively, Joseph McBride, Jabez Mukandila and Brett Whitney.
Andrews is a shooting guard from Westran High School. He is from Huntsville, Mo., and is the son of Beth and Dean Andrews, and cites his mother as the most influential person in his life.
Andrews plans on majoring in marketing at HLGU. He will be a dual-sport athlete who will also be part of the track and field team.
"Coltin is a multiple sport athlete who will add depth at the guard spot for our program," said HLGU men's basketball head coach Jason Durst.
Becton is a forward who played basketball for Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School and was voted the most improved player during his senior year.
Becton plans on majoring in business management at HLGU and cites his mother, Kenya Bayless, as the most influential person in his life because of how hard she works.
"Khalib is a strong and athletic player who will add athleticism and experience to our program," Durst said.
Hively is a guard who graduated from Western High School in Bayliss, Ill. He also played baseball and golf there, as well was a two-year captain and two-time All-Conference selection in basketball.
At HLGU, Hively plans on majoring in exercise science. In high school, he was also an Illinois State Scholar and National Honors Society Vice President.
"Erick is a high IQ guard who will be a great fit in our offensive and defensive systems," Durst said.
McBride is a forward who played basketball for Morris High School in Oklahoma and is the son of Rhonda and Marty McBride. He cites his brother David as the most influential person in his life.
McBride was a First Team All-Conference basketball selection all four years at high school, as well as a Academic All-State selection his senior year. McBride scored over 1,000 points at MHS, while maintaining a 3.9 grade-point average.
"Joe is a strong and versatile player who can score and impact the game in multiple ways," Durst said. "His versatility will be a great fit for our style of play."
Mukandila is a guard who averaged 11 points per game, four assists per game and five rebounds per game at St. Louis Christian Academy.
Mukandila is from Johannesburg, South Africa, and is the son of Chantal and Andrew Mukandila. He plans on majoring in business marketing at HLGU.
"Jabez is a physical point guard who loves to compete," Durst said. "His strength and leadership will be a great addition to our recruiting class."
Whitney is a guard who played for Salem Community High School in Illinois. He also played baseball and was named defensive player of the year in back-to-back seasons in basketball.
Once at HLGU, Whitney plans on majoring in sports and recreational management.
"Brett is a hard-nosed player who plays with a lot of energy," Durst said. "His work ethic and skill set are a great fit."
The Trojans finished with a 4-20 overall record and a 3-11 record within the American Midwest Conference during the 2020-21 season. HLGU will open up the 2021-22 season on Dec. 2 with a road game at Missouri Baptist University.