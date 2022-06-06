HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Athletic Department announced its 2021-22 athletic awards on Monday.
HLGU awarded the Ivan Oliver Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award to a male and female athlete, which is voted each year by the HLGU athletic department. Criteria includes outstanding athletic performance, academic progress and being a character representative of HLGU.
The Ivan Oliver Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Award went to Grant Peters, a senior basketball player from New London.
Peters received honorable mention All-Conference selections the past three years, while also receiving the NCCAA All-Tournament Team nod as a senior. He led the Trojans in points per game (12.7), field goal percentage (56.3) and rebounds per game (5.5)
The Ivan Oliver Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award went to Emily Bohm, a sophomore softball player from Havana, Ill.
Bohm was a First Team All-Conference selection this year, after recording a 2.65 ERA with three strikeouts and 150 innings pitched. She also had 120 strikeouts and 11 complete games, helping the Trojans to their first NCCAA World Series in program history.
The Cotton Fitzsimmons Award goes to the men’s basketball player who made a significant impact on and off the court. Fitzsimmons was born in Hannibal in 1931 and is one of four players to have his number retired by the Trojans. He went on to coach at Kansas State University and later for the Phoenix Suns.
Peters was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Cotton Fitzsimmons Award, and will have his name inscribed on a plaque displayed at Mabee Sports Complex.
