HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University announced a pair of athletic signings on Thursday with Isabella Roberts committing to the women's soccer team and Bryanna Hale committing to softball.
Hale is a right-handed utility player from Cape Girardeau and is the daughter of Joey and David Hale.
While attending Saxony Lutheran High School, Hale also ran track and field. She plans on majoring in mass communication and theater at HLGU.
"We are very excited about having Bryanna join our softball program," said HLGU softball head coach Dan Hurst. "She is a great athlete that can play a variety of positions well. She is strong at the plate and has speed on the base paths. She has worked hard to become a complete player and will be a great teammate."
Roberts is from Warrenton and is the daughter of Candice and Tom Roberts.
While playing for Warrenton High School, Roberts has earned two First Team All-Conference selections, two All-District selections and an All-State nod. She plans on majoring in elementary education at HLGU.
"I am excited for Bella to join the team (for the) next fall 2022 season," said HLGU women's soccer interim coach Silas Acuff. "Her versatility on the field and knowledge of the game will help improve our team going forward."
