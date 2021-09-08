HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University hosted Culver-Stockton College for a women’s and men’s soccer doubleheader on Wednesday, with the two schools splitting games.
The Wildcats won the women’s soccer match 4-0. Montse Caparros scored two goals, with Kalia Abad and Coral Dillie each scoring one goal. Angela Lloret had one assist, with three other players having one assist each.
Culver-Stockton goalkeeper Trinity Register had one save in her shutout win. HLGU goalkeeper Courtney Bayer made six saves.
The Trojans won the men’s soccer match 2-0. Alejandro Ruiz had one goal and one assist. Mason McQueen scored a goal and Jaume Garcia had an assist.
HLGU goalkeeper Alvaro Ruede made three saves, with Jack Gibson making eight saves.
The Culver-Stockton men’s team (2-2) will play at Central Methodist University on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The women’s team (3-1) will also play at Central Methodist University on Sept. 15, but will first host Friends University on Saturday.
HLGU men’s soccer (2-2) and women’s soccer (0-3) will play at Mount Mercy University on Saturday.