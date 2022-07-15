HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University announced two signings to the men's soccer team on Friday.
The Trojans signed two players from Missouri, midfielder Blake Hall and Mason Grindstaff.
Hall is from St. Peters, Mo., and plans to major in business once enrolled at HLGU.
While at Christian High, Hall played soccer, football, basketball, baseball and track. He received All-Conference and All-District honors playing soccer.
"I look forward to Blake's energy and non-stop work rate and believe this will make him and his teammates better players," said Trojans soccer head coach David Erskine.
Grindstaff is from Jackson, Mo., and is the son of Jeff and Dana Grindstaff.
While at Jackson High, Grindstaff was part of its 2020 4A state championship team, receiving All-Conference and All-District honors while competing for the Indians. Grindstaff plans on majoring in secondary education at HLGU.
"I am excited to have Mason joining our team for this fall and believe his determination, skill set and positive attitude will make our team better," Erskine said.
