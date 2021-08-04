HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team announced three new commitments to the Trojans.
Utility player Maggie Dooley transfers to the Trojans after a two-year stint at St. Charles Community College. She can play center field, shortstop or second base.
Dooley is the daughter of Sandy and Todd Dooley, and was a four-year letter winner in Moscow Mills. Her brother, Jacob, plays for the HLGU baseball team.
Dooley has won defensive player of the year, All-Conference, All-District and All-Region Awards in both high school and college. She batted .353, stole 34 bases and scored 46 runs during last season at SCCC.
"She uses her speed and strong bat at the plate to get on base consistently, steal bases and score runs," said HLGU softball head coach Dan Hurst. "That same speed allows her to cover a lot of ground in the outfield. She will be a real difference-maker in our lineup."
Hurst added that the team is excited for Dooley to join the team.
"Maggie also excels academically and makes her career goals a top priority," Hurst said. "Her strong Christian faith makes her a perfect fit for the culture of HLGU. We look for Maggie to use her experience on and off the field to enhance the team concept of our program."
Pitcher Sierra Adkins joins the Trojans after starring as a multi-sport athlete at Clever High School. She plans on majoring in biology once enrolled at HLGU.
Adkins was a Second Team All-Conference and All-District selection last season. She recorded 61 strikeouts and batted .386 as a senior.
Hurst said Adkins is an experienced pitcher that will add depth to the staff.
"She is a hard worker and dedicated player that loves to compete, which is what it takes to be a successful pitcher," Hurst said. "She is a good student and will be successful on our campus. Sierra has a positive attitude and a fun personality. We look for her to bring some excitement to the team and campus."
Second baseman/outfielder Kierstin Redhair comes to HLGU after graduating from Holden High School.
Redhair was a All-Conference and All-District selection her senior year. The Eagles went undefeated in 2020 and won the conference championship.
Hurst said Redhair is a team player and the Trojans are excited to welcome her to the team.
"Kierstin is a great all-around student-athlete, excels in everything she does," Hurst said. "She has worked hard to be at a level that we believe will give us some options to make us a better team. Kierstin has great character and a friendly personality. She is always looking to serve others."
HLGU is coming off a 16-25 season in 2021. The 2022 schedule has yet to be released.