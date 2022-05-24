HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University signed Abbey Westerfeld of St. Charles to the shotgun sports program on Monday.
"We are excited to welcome Abbey to the team for the 22-23 season," said Trojans shotgun sports coach Nathan Hammock. "She comes with a lot of trapshooting experience and will be a great addition to our team and the HLGU community."
Westerfeld is a senior at Orchard Farm High School and resides with her parents, Karie and Scott Westerfeld.
While at high school, Westerfeld also competed in basketball and sfotball. She sites her grandfather as the most influential person in her life because he taught her the love of the farm, treating everyone with respect and to live life to the fullest.
Once enrolled at HLGU, Westerfeld plans on majoring in agribusiness.
