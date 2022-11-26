BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- It's been a season for the ages for Bowling Green.
The Bobcats dominated the regular season and advanced to the state semifinal for just the third time in program history.
Four-time state champion Blair Oaks was just too much for Bowling Green on Saturday, with the Falcons defeating the Bobcats 66-48 in the Class 2 state semifinal.
"The senior class is special, man," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "They only won four games during their freshmen year. Then to come out here and host a semifinal and only lose two games over the past two years is great. I'm extremely proud of them. They are a special group and I think they are going to go down as one of the best in Bowling Green history."
Bowling Green had a thunderous start to the game with junior Bleyne Bryant returning the opening kickoff 60 yards to put the Bobcats near the red zone.
Soon after, senior Marcus Starks scampered in for a 19-yard touchdown and later ran in the two-point conversion to give the Bobcats an early 8-0 lead.
After Gunner Bryant had a tackle for a loss and Starks deflected a pass, Bowling Green forced a fourth down.
However, Blair Oaks would pull off some fourth down magic when quarterback Dylan Hair threw a touchdown pass to Hayden Lackman. After a two-point conversion, the game was tied.
Hair would continue to be a thorn in the Bobcats side, with the Blair Oaks senior quarterback completing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Joey Wilde to give the Falcons a 15-8 lead.
Bowling Green sophomore Dane Dunn recovered an onside kick to put the Bobcats in good field position. It would later set up a 26-yard touchdown run by Bleyne Bryant, which would give the Bobcats a 16-15 lead after Starks ran in the two-pointer.
Hair once again connected with Wilde for a touchdown pass early in the second quarter, a 49-yard pass that would regain the lead for Blair Oaks at 21-16.
Bleyne Bryant would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion by Starks, the Bobcats quickly regained a 24-21 lead.
"Our special teams were great," Chinn said. "We had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a couple of big kickoff returns. Every time they onsided it, we recovered it and gave our offense really good field position."
Hair used his legs to put Blair Oaks back on top, running in a 49-yard touchdown in the ensuing possession.
Soon after, Bleyne Bryant broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run to regain a 32-28 lead for Bowling Green.
Dylan Dalton intercepted a pass from Hair in Blair Oaks next possession to give Bowling Green an opportunity to extend its lead. However, Dalton would throw an interception of his own to Falcons junior Nick Closser a couple of plays later.
The Falcons would then retake the lead when Lackman ran in a four-yard touchdown.
Blair Oaks added another touchdown in the second quarter, a 69-yard run by Hair to give the Falcons a 41-32 lead going into halftime.
In the Falcons opening possession of the second half, Hair threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Lockett.
Hair would finish the game with five passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, giving Bowling Green defenders trouble all game.
"Our offense has been special all year and we knew Blair Oaks was going to be special on offense," Chinn said. "We just weren't able to corral the quarterback like we should have."
Later in the third quarter, Hair threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Lackman that increased the Falcons lead to 54-32.
Dalton threw a 36-yard pass to Starks in Bowling Green's next possession that set up a four-yard touchdown run by Starks in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
"I think (Starks) went out with a heck of a game, heck of a season and a heck of a career," Chinn said. "It was good for him. Our offensive line did a great job of opening up holes like they've done all season. Couldn't be more proud of our offense."
The Falcons scored in their next possession, a two-yard run by Bryson Varner that put Blair Oaks up 60-40.
Bowling Green junior Walker Chandler recovered a Falcons fumble deep in Bobcat territory, which later set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Starks.
Lackman scored Blair Oaks' final touchdown a 51-yard run. He had a total of four touchdowns in Saturday's game.
Starks closed out his high school career with three touchdowns, while Bleyne Bryant also scored three touchdowns.
Other seniors joining Starks in closing out their careers include Dalton, Brandon Gamm, Gunner Bryant, Jackson Charlton, Teddy Charlton, Devin Rue, Ryan Bowen, Andrew Niemey and Colin Prior.
Bowling Green finishes the 2022 season with a 12-1 record.
After the game, Chinn complimented the Bowling Green fans for their support this season.
"I knew it was going to be like this," Chinn said. "I knew there was going to be a packed house. They've been behind us all year and I couldn't be more thankful to be in the community an the support here is great. It's a special place."
