LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Defensive intensity was in full force for Highland in its home tournament opener against Macon on Monday.
The Lady Cougars won on their home floor, defeating Macon 57-32 with Highland's defense playing in top-notch form.
"I think it started with our press," said Highland head coach Ashton Jaco. "We were able to get some turnovers up front that led to some easy layups. We tried to force them out of rhythm with our half court defense and trapping. We were really good about flying around and being active."
Highland started off on a 6-0 run and would take a 12-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Leading the way in the first half was Highland junior Ali Reed, who scored 13 points by halftime.
Reed would finish with a team-high 22 points.
"That's the type of performance we know she's capable of offensively," Jaco said. "She always brings her defense, rebounding, toughness and energy to our team. When she's hitting shots, which she was able to do tonight, it's a cherry on top to what she brings to our team."
Although Macon's offense improved in the second half, Highland would enter halftime with a 30-16 lead.
The Lady Cougars extended their lead even more in the second half, coming away with a 45-22 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Highland senior Ansley Bringer finished second on the team in scoring with 13 points.
"Ansley wasn't even hitting her typical shots she usually makes," Jaco said. "She would probably say it's just an average game for her. Even when she's not scoring like she usually does; her defense, rebounding and her leadership gives us a spark."
No Macon player was able to reach double-digit scoring, with senior Brooke Weimer putting up a team-high nine points.
Highland (9-3) will face Palmyra (9-2) in the Highland girls basketball tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
It will be a rematch of the Monroe City Tournament semifinal game from last month, which Palmyra won 71-46 on Dec. 8.
