PALMYRA, Mo. -- Two teams that have been struggling as of late, met on Tuesday night in a conference matchup as the Palmyra Panthers baseball team hosted the Highland Cougars.
Highland fresh off of five-game losing streak, defeated the Panthers 19-9 at Flower City Park for their second straight win this week as Palmyra still searches for their first win of the season.
Highland head coach Jeff Oenning talked about his team's struggles playing Palmyra in the past and looking for more consistent play this season.
"We've struggled a lot in the past against Palmyra," said Oenning. "It's always good to beat them, they're traditionally a really good baseball team. We're trying to get to where we can play more consistent. We started off with two wins, then we loss five and now we're back on a two-game winning streak. We had some adversity tonight, we jumped out to a good solid lead. They made a good rally and in the past, we would've wilted in that situation but tonight we didn't."
The Cougars jumped out to a fast start in this one with great hitting from the bullpen as pitching was an issue for the Panthers in the first three innings trailing 11-2 to the Cougars, including giving up a grand slam to Zander Johnson.
Palmyra would soon make a great rally though as outs came in bunches from excellent infield and outfield play as Highland was reeling through the fourth and sixth innings.
The Panthers would end up cutting the deficit to four runs, but their momentum was short lived as the Cougars would return to how they played in the first three innings.
Palmyra senior Jonathan Lundberg was proud of his team's fight after a rough start that saw them put some pressure on Highland.
"We started off pretty slow but we kept fighting, which in the end is all that matters," said Lundberg. "I just know that when we see them again we have to stay focused from the start to the end and have to clean up our pitching."
Highland would end the game on an 8-2 run after Palmyra cut the lead down four runs.
Junior Cooper Bliven was the winning pitcher after going three inning with three strikeouts. He was relieved by Aidan Lay and Johnson.
Johnson also went 4-for-5 with three runs and five RBIs at the plate.
Bliven credited his team playing well together in earning this rivalry win in the conference.
"Team effort," said Bliven. "I don't really like to think of myself when we're playing team sports but I thought I had a pretty good game. We played like a team, it got heated there late which is just what comes with a rivalry between two schools but it was a good win."
Palmyra had Gavin Greving start the game and go 1.2 innings. He was relieved by Colby Cook and Ty Haskins.
Cook went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run and two RBIs.
Highland now (4-5) will aim for their longest win streak of the season, going for three consecutive wins when they travel to face the Macon Tigers who've only loss two games all year out of 13 games and are 7-2 at home.
Coach Oenning knows it will be a test for the guys facing an experienced Tigers squad.
"Macon are what they are," said Oenning. "They've won their conference several years in a row, very senior filled team, lots of very good baseball players so it'll be tough. If we can beat them that would be a huge step towards where we want to go."
On the flip side Palmyra (0-11) will look to bounce back on Friday at 5 p.m. back at home aiming for win number one of the season against Brookfield.
Palmyra head coach Brandon Crisp is focusing on preparing his guys to play their best baseball going into their matchup with the Bulldogs.
"I don't know much about Brookfield," said Crisp. "I've been really just focusing on our guys right now, just trying to put them in the best position that we can to win and hopefully we can come out and get that first one on Friday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.