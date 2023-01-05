LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- It was a much different result than the first time Highland and Palmyra met in Wednesday's semifinal of the Highland girls basketball tournament.
Palmyra had defeated Highland 71-46 in the Monroe City Tournament semifinals on Dec. 8, and were the No. 1 seed for the Highland Tournament.
Highland changed the narrative and came away with a 54-48 upset win over Palmyra on Wednesday to move on to the Highland girls basketball tournament championship game.
A big difference was a 25-point second quarter from Highland, who took a 33-25 halftime lead.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer scored a game-high 26 points, while freshman Addy Abell added 12 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore Sydney Compton led her team in scoring with 22 points, while junior Candra King put up 10 points.
Palmyra (9-3) will play Keokuk in the third-place game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Highland (10-3) will play Canton (6-6) in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Canton edges Keokuk
In the other Highland girls basketball tournament semifinal on Wednesday, Canton defeated Keokuk 56-46.
Canton was in control from the start, taking a 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 27-17 lead by halftime.
By the end of the third quarter, Canton had a comfortable 47-28 lead.
Lady Tigers senior Nariah Clay scored a team-high 15 points. Macy Glasgow racked up 13 points, while Macie Fisher put up 11 points.
Keokuk senior Kayde Martin scored a game-high 19 points.
Canton (6-6) will play Highland (10-3) in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
