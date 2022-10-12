MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Highland freshman pitcher Abby Lay was in top form during Wednesday's Class 2 District 5 quarterfinal against Mark Twain at Lions Club Field.
Lay pitched a perfect game for Highland in its 15-0 win over Mark Twain in four innings, striking out three batters.
"It's pretty special since she is a freshman pitching varsity," said Highland head coach Paul Scifres. "Any time you pitch a perfect game it's impressive. She did a really good job."
Mark Twain made hard contact a couple of occasions, but were unable to get any hits to drop in.
"We did some good things, but we just didn't find any holes," said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. "We did hit the ball hard a couple of times. (Highland) just made some good plays."
Bronwyn Harding started the game and went three innings with a strikeout for Mark Twain, while Maylie Boling pitched an inning in relief.
Highland scored two runs in the first inning when Emma Harshberger singled to score Addy Abell, while another runner scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Cougars sent 14 batters to the plate during the second inning, scoring 10 runs off of eight hits and two walks.
Highland added two more runs in the third inning and scored one run in the fourth to clinch victory.
"Their pitcher threw some of the slower stuff that the kids did a great job of setting back and putting a lot of balls in play hard," Scifres said. "I was very proud of their at bats. It's an area we've constantly tried to improve upon and try to work on."
Abbell went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, stolen base, three runs and two RBIs.
Lay went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles and two RBIs.
Harshbarger went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Payton Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, stolen base and two RBIs, including the game-winning hit.
Mark Twain senior outfielder Raelyn Stout and junior shortstop Taylor Martin were named to the EMO All-Conference Team on Tuesday.
"Raelyn did a special thing," Asbury said. "She hasn't really played the three years beforehand. With all of the work and effort she put in this year, it showed. She earned it and had a high batting average."
Martin was a First Team selection as a utility player.
"Taylor put in the work and had the highest batting average in the conference," Asbury said. "That says a lot when you have the highest batting average in the conference and are better than everybody else."
Mark Twain finishes the season with a 6-18 record. The Lady Tigers will graduate four seniors from this year's team -- Allie Maziarka, Abby Wilson, Mariah Clements and Stout.
"Two of our pitchers will be back next year and they are young," Asbury said. "We do lose four seniors, but I think we have some other players that are ready to fill those spots. There were some eighth graders who did pretty well this year, so I think the future should be pretty bright."
Highland (18-9) will face the winner of the Elsberry vs. Clark County quarterfinal game in the semifinal on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Lions Club Field in Monroe City.
Elsberry had a 7-0 lead over Clark County after three innings on Wednesday night when play was suspended due to rain. The game will resume on Thursday at 4 p.m.
"Honestly it doesn't matter who we play," Scifres said. "We've got to come out focused on what we do well. I think we are in a good spot right now mentally with a good approach."
