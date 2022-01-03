LEWISTOWN, Mo. — The opening round Highland basketball tournament games scheduled for Monday were postponed due to poor road conditions.
All four games that were originally scheduled for Monday will instead be played on Tuesday at the same times, which were all girls basketball first round games.
No. 5 seed Canton (5-4) will play No. 4 seed Scotland County (7-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while No. 3 seed Palmyra (6-3) will play No. 6 seed Clark County (1-3) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the girls tournament openers.
Rounding out Tuesday’s games are two other girls opening round contests. No. 1 seed Macon (8-1) will play No. 8 seed Knox County (2-6) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 2 seed Kirksville (8-2) will play No. 7 seed Highland (3-2) at 9 p.m.
The opening round of the boys bracket originally scheduled for Tuesday will now be pushed back to Wednesday.
No. 8 seed Canton (4-5) will play No. 1 seed Kirksville (9-1) in the boys tournament opener on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while No. 4 seed Palmyra (4-5) will play No. 5 Knox County (3-5) at 6 p.m.
Rounding out Wednesday’s boys opening round games are No. 3 seed Highland (5-1) playing No. 6 seed Scotland County (2-5) at 7:30 p.m. and No. 2 seed Macon (7-2) playing No. 7 seed Clark County (2-6) at 9 p.m.
All other game dates will move back one night, with the championship games now taking place on Saturday, Jan. 15.
