Highland sophomore Ellie Goehl shoots a free throw during Monday's quarterfinal against Monroe City in the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Tournament in Palmyra.

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Half of the consolation final is set in the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament.

Highland defeated Mark Twain 55-14 in the girls consolation semifinal on Wednesday.

