The 2022-23 Highland boys basketball team. Team roster includes Brayden Logsdon, Brady Campen, C.J. Eaton, Seth Evans, Devin Stutsman, Curtis Miller, Sterling Lair, Christopher Gaus, Nathan Lane Hinton, David Geisendorfer, Michael Mutchler III, Seth Kinzle, Charlie Evans, Keenen McElroy, Kane Stegeman, Miles Fusselman, Jobe Brown, Maddox Wade, Aaron Fulton and Connor Bartz.

LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- After finishing second in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament two season in a row, Highland will look to pick up the pieces minus six seniors and with a new head coach.

Three of those graduating seniors were Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference selections -- Drew Mallett, Cameron Bringer and Alex Meyer.

