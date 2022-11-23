LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- After finishing second in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament two season in a row, Highland will look to pick up the pieces minus six seniors and with a new head coach.
Three of those graduating seniors were Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference selections -- Drew Mallett, Cameron Bringer and Alex Meyer.
Highland also debuts a new head coach in David Devaney, who takes over for Brock Butler.
"They play hard and I'm hoping they can also play under control," Devaney said. "We are working on that and getting better every day. The object is to get better every day at practice."
Devaney has extensive experience coaching at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels. He is also a retired teacher from the Kansas City area.
"I'm a big fan of John Wooden," Devaney said. "None of my players have ever heard of him when I mentioned him, which was surprising and disappointing. Coach Wooden always talked about success is doing your best and that's what we are working on."
One continuity from last year's team is assistant coach Whitney Edmondson, who has helped Devaney adapt.
"She's been great," Devaney said. "She's really helped me a lot because obviously I knew nothing about the school, basketball program or basketball in this area. I used her as a great resource and she's been very beneficial."
Devaney was not hired until July and was unable to have a summer program.
"I'm at a little disadvantage because I didn't get to work with them in the summer," Devaney said. "The summer is huge. I didn't get the job until late July. It was too late to do anything because football practice was getting ready to start."
The Cougars finished 19-8 last season and are faced with the challenge of replacing three All-Conference players.
Devaney will rely on four players to be Highland's core this season -- seniors Devin Stutsman and C.J. Eaton and juniors Brayden Logsdon and Brady Campen.
"I'm counting on those four to be the leaders," Devaney said. "To work harder than anybody else, to set a great example out there and also to be great teammates."
Highland will rotate nine players in and out of varsity games this season.
Devaney said the players have been receptive to what he's trying to teach them in practice.
"If I had my way we would try to play up-tempo on offense and pressure defense," Devaney said. "I'm going to match the talents of my players to my style of play. Not the other way around. I'm not going to force my players to play a certain way that they're not physically capable of doing. We are still working things out."
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 12 -- Scotland County
Dec. 16 -- at Bowling Green
Dec. 17 -- CCC vs. SEC Shootout at Keokuk
Jan. 2-7 -- Highland Tournament
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Feb. 14 -- at South Shelby
