Highland comes from behind to defeat Hannibal

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls basketball team played well enough to win in the first half, but collapsed down the stretch in the home opener on Monday.
Highland outscored Hannibal by 10 points in the second half to come away with a 53-49 win.
The Cougars made the switch from man to zone defense in the second half, which helped make the difference.
"It kind of threw them off just a little bit," said Highland head coach Ashton Jaco. "We started to rebound. I called a timeout halfway through the third quarter and just challenged them."
After Jaco challenged Highland, the Cougars closed the gap by one point, with the Pirates entering the fourth quarter clinging to a 37-36 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Highland freshman Dallis Dare hit a shot to give the Cougars a one-point lead. Highland would not relinquish that lead.
Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven felt like his team lost their aggressiveness on offense in the second half.
"I thought in the first half, we were really looking to score and really looking to push the ball," Cerven said. "Then the third quarter came and they switched it to zone. We just kind of let off the gas pedal a little bit and never bounced back."
Hannibal had a tough time stopping Highland junior Summer Goings, who scored nine of her 13 points in the second half.
Jaco said Goings is a shooter that lives for big moments.
"I have complete confidence in her catching the ball and knocking shots down," Jaco said. "She made a couple of huge 3's for us from the corner off baseline plays. That was huge for us and that gave us some momentum."
The Cougars also has seven second half points from sophomore Ansley Bringer, who only managed to score two points in the first half.
"We have got to do better at showing effort for four quarters," Cerven said. "First half was phenomenal. Second half, I don't know if we were tired or what. We just can't have that be an excuse and we have to maintain effort in quarters three and four."
Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart scored a game-high 14 points, and was the Pirates only double-digit scorer.
"She's quick," Cerven said. "She's really developed her decision making, which is helping her improve her offensive game. We just got to have her be one of our leaders on the floor when it hits crunch time."
Hannibal (0-1) will head to Clark County on Tuesday for a 6 p.m game.