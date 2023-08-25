2023 Highland softball.jpg

The 2023 Highland softball team. Players include Olivia Ritterbusch, Eva Logsdon, Keera Rothweiler, Breanna Klocke, Haleigh Winter, Manda Jennings, Bailie Crist, Layken Cary, Dani Dare, Emma Harshberger, Tegan Parrish, Hannah Ritterbusch, Shelby Frank, Emma Berry, Emily Sparrow, Addy Abell, Hannah Mead, Abby Lay, Ava Geisendorfer and Catherine Darnell. Coaching Staff: Head Coach Paul Scifres, Assistant Coaches Ron Richardson, Amber Gerner, Darron Jarvis and Peggy Steinbeck, Scorekeeper Dianne TenEyck.

 Contributed Photo

LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Led by a one-two punch of senior All-Stater Emma Harshberger and sophomore Abby Lay in the circle, Highland aims to make a postseason push.

Combine those two pitchers with a capable lineup, Highland is confident going into 2023.

